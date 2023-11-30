Home

Sports

ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC Hold Kerala Blasters To A Thrilling 3-3 Draw

ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC Hold Kerala Blasters To A Thrilling 3-3 Draw

Rahim Ali scored the opening goal in the very first minute of the match, while Murray registered his name on the scoresheet for the away team in the 13th and 24th minutes. Dimitrios Diamantakos (11th and 59th) and Kwame Peprah (38th minute) grabbed the goals for Kerala Blasters.

A still from the Kerala Blasters-Chennaiyin ISL match. (Image: ISL Media)

Kochi, November 29, 2023: Jordan Murray netted two goals as Chennaiyin FC played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday.

Trending Now

Rahim Ali scored the opening goal in the very first minute of the match, while Murray registered his name on the scoresheet for the away team in the 13th and 24th minutes. Dimitrios Diamantakos (11th and 59th) and Kwame Peprah (38th minute) grabbed the goals for Kerala Blasters.

You may like to read

Chennaiyin FC made a frantic start to the contest when Ali’s backheel found the back of the net after a fine cross by Rafael Crivellaro from a set-piece situation. Kerala Blasters got back into the match after Kwame Peprah drew a foul in the penalty area and Diamantakos made no mistake in converting the penalty into a goal.

Two minutes later, fans saw another penalty when Rafael Crivellaro won a foul in the 18-yard box before Murray put the ball into the back of the net with a right-footed shot in the bottom left corner to bring Chennaiyin ahead in the contest again.

The away team doubled their lead in the 24th minute as Murray’s right-footed shot from outside the box found the bottom right corner of the goal.

Despite the attacking intent of Owen Coyle’s men, Blasters scored their second goal before half-time when Peprah hit a left-footed shot from outside the box straight into the goal.

The second half saw the home team coming out all guns blazing and netting the equalizer in the 59th minute of the contest. Diamantakos scored a top-class goal from the top of the 18-yard box after a fine pass by Danish Farooq.

Adrian Luna missed an opportunity in the 74th minute when his shot from the centre of the box missed the right side of the post, while Daisuke Sakai failed to find the net from inside the six-yard box in the extra time.

Chennaiyin FC will now face Jamshedpur FC away from home on Thursday, 7 December, while Kerala Blasters FC will take on FC Goa on Sunday, 3 December.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.