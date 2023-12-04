Home

ISL 2023-24, East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live Football Match Live

East Bengal FC will host NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday in their fixture in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023–24.

ISL 2023-24, East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC FREE Live Streaming

New Delhi: East Bengal FC will host NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday in their fixture in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023–24. Multiple coaches this season have stressed the bridging gap between success at home and away encounters in the ISL. However, the Highlanders find themselves stuck in a precarious position.

The Red and Gold brigade is not at their best in the ongoing tournament, as they find themselves in the ninth position in the ISL standings with five points from six games so far.

On the other hand, NorthEast United have had a decent outing in the ongoing ISL tournament, as they have been victorious in two matches so far. The Highlanders are currently in sixth place.

Both teams have met each other six times, and East Bengal FC has just won one match, while NorthEast United FC has emerged victorious three times, and two games ended in draws. The Highlanders will look to dominate the Red and Gold brigade once again at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

Ahead of Monday’s East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC Indian Super League match, here is all you need to know:

What is the timing of the ISL match between East Bengal FC and NorthEast United FC?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and North East United FC in the Indian Super League will be played on Monday, December 4.

Where is the ISL match East Bengal FC vs. NorthEast United FC going to be played?

The East Bengal FC vs. NorthEast United FC Indian Super League match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata.

Where can I watch the ISL match East Bengal FC vs. NorthEast United FC on TV?

The East Bengal FC vs. NorthEast United FC Indian Super League match will be televised live on Sports 18 Network in India. Apart from English, the telecast will be available in several regional languages across different Sports 18 channels.

Where can I livestream the Hero ISL match East Bengal FC vs. North East United FC in India?

The Hero ISL match between NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

What time will the East Bengal FC vs. North East United FC ISL match start?

The East Bengal FC vs. NorthEast United FC Indian Super League match will start at 20:00 IST.

Probable Starting XI:

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Lalchungnunga, Jose Pardo, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Desai, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakraborty, PV Vishnu, Noarem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu, Dinesh Singh, Asheer Akhtar, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Gani Nigam, Jithin MS, Philippoteaux, Parthib Gogoi, Nestor Albiach

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.