Goa, Dec 16: Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan continue their winless streak in the Indian Super League as both the teams cancelled out each other in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

The Mariner's Subhasish Bose was the first one to break the dead-lock from a corner, before Cleiton Silva made it 1-1 by converting a spot kick. Former Real Kashmir man, Danish Farooq netted his first ever goal in the ISL to give Sunil Chhetri and Co the lead but Hugo Boumous cancelled the Kashmir man's goal by scoring one just few minutes before the half-time break. In the second-half, ever dependable Roy Krishna got onto the scoresheet but Congolese international Prince Ibara made it square all over again.

Sunil Chhetri started from the bench while Ashique Kuruniyan was slotted in a more offensive role. ATK Mohun Bagan started on the front foot and had a goal disallowed for offside in the first seven minutes. Following sustained pressure, Subhasish Bose gave his team the lead after connecting with a corner and heading the ball past Gurpreet Sandhu.

Within a few minutes after conceding the goal, BFC was awarded a third penalty of the campaign when Liston Colaco brought down Cleiton Silva inside the box. The Brazilian stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to bring the game to level terms.

Just before the half-hour mark, the scorer then turned provider as Danish Farooq found the back of the net with a header from Silva’s corner for his first-ever goal in the Hero ISL. Post the drinks break, ATKMB scored against the run of play with Roy Krishna feeding Hugo Boumos with a perfectly weighted through pass and the attacker effortlessly scored with his left foot by slotting the ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

A yellow card each was shown to Ajith Kumar and Hugo Boumos before the teams went into the break. The second half got off to a more cautious start from each side. Referee Crystal John saw an infringement in the box by Prince Ibara and awarded a penalty to ATKMB which was easily scored by Roy Krishna just before the hour mark. The villain then turned hero as Ibara scored with a powerful header from a corner taken by Roshan Naorem.

A flurry of attacking opportunities, mainly from set-piece situations from both teams were created but the tie was settled at three goals each. Four minutes were added after the regulation period but neither team deserved to lose and shared the points after a great contest.

Bengaluru FC will now face an in-form Jamshedpur FC on Monday at the Athletic Stadium while ATK Mohun Bagan plays struggling NorthEast United FC on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

(With Inputs From IANS)