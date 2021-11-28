Bambolim, Goa: Kerala Blasters earned their second point of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season as the Yellow army play out a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.Also Read - BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters at GMC Athletic Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 28 Sunday

Blues' Ashique Kuruniyan went from hero to villain in a matter of four minutes as Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC play out their first draw in the ongoing season and move up to 3rd position at the table. Kuruniyan scored in the 84th minute for the Blues and then turned it against his own goal for Kerala Blaster's equaliser in the 88th minute.

Bengaluru coach Marco Pezzauioli, on the back of the 3-1 defeat at the hands of Odisha, brought in more creativity with Iman Basafa slotting into midfield while Cleiton Silva returned to lead the line.

Kerala Blasters too had a couple of changes. Puitea featured alongside Jeakson Singh in a double-pivot role as Alvaro Vazquez replaced Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Bengaluru remained on top with superior ball possession early on but Blasters had Jeakson Singh almost create a favourable chance under two minutes itself. Ashique Kuruniyan’s pace kept former teammate Harmanjot Singh Khabra on check with Iman Basafa looking settled in dictating play from the centre of the pitch.

However, it was a battle of tactics with Indian youngsters making for good viewing. Vincy Barretto and Ashique were involved in an intense tussle on the wings. Bengaluru deployed the idea of stretching the game wide with Sunil Chhetri repeatedly threading the ball onto the flanks for Ashique and Udanta bombing down the channels.

On the other side, Sahal Abdul Samad showcased some slick moves to beat Roshan Singh and cross inside the box. But, Ashique was equally adept at defensive duties, clearing off the danger, in the 23rd minute.

There were some clumsy attempts from both sides but neither was able to trouble the opposition goalkeeper too much in the first half.

It was a frantic ten minutes after the change of ends. Cleiton and Udanta combined well to keep Blasters anxious. First the Brazilian shot wide and then lobbed the ball high over the bar. Albino Gomes in fairness, had it covered.

Roles were reversed as Cleiton then found Udanta who blazed the ball wide. Surprisingly, Sunil Chhetri was substituted at the hour mark, without having any substantial impact on proceedings.

The last ten minutes defined the script of the game. Ashqiue found the ball on the edge of the box. After toying with Khabra, he shot on the angle and a spill from Albino Gomes saw the ball go into the net.

Moments later, it was anti-climax. A cross from the left saw Leskovic pip goalwards but Ashique, instead of clearing, shot right into his own net.

