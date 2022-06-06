Kolkata: News coming in that Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan will be soon renamed back to Mohun Bagan FC according to a latest report.Also Read - No Words Can Explain How I Feel, Roy Krishna Bids Goodbye to ATK Mohun Bagan

As per report by Bengali tabloid Dainik Statesman, it's a matter of time that the name 'ATK Mohun Bagan' will cease to exist and will shift back to only 'Mohun Bagan' name as told by one of the chief officials.

Ever since the merger with Amar Tomar Kolkata (ATK ), fans have expressed their displeasure over the name throughout social media and even held protests outside the club tent and demanded the 'ATK' prefix to be removed permanently.

With the new so called identity, the Mariners have competed twice so far in the ISL, finishing runners-up in their inaugural season and reaching the semi-final stage of the competition in the following season.

In order to play the Calcutta Football League, the Green and Maroon brigade will have to play with the ‘Mohun Bagan’ name and as a result they have to register freshly under the Indian Football Association (IFA).

In the ongoing AFC Cup 2022, Bagan have qualified for the inter-zonal semi-finals after topping Group D above Basundhara Kings, Maziya and fellow Indian side, Gokulam Kerala. In the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals, the four zonal winners other than the West Asia Zone play in two ties, i.e., the winners of Group D- Mohun Bagan, the winners of the East Asia Zone (Group J), the winners of the Central Zonal final, and the winners of the ASEAN Zonal final, with the matchups and order of legs decided by draw, without any seeding.

If the news turns out to be true and then it will be a victory for all the Mohun Bagan fans who protested for their mother club.