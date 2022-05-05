Kolkata: Big news circulating in the Indian football fraternity that Kolkata giants East Bengal FC are in talks with Manchester United for a potential investment as per reports.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Controversy With Sourav Ganguly & Selectors Behind His Poor Run Of Form: Salman Butt

According to a report by TV9 Bangla, Manchester United may invest in East Bengal FC as the Red and Gold Brigade officials slog in full swing to get an investor for the upcoming Indian Super League 2022-23 season.

It has been heard that BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly is expected to play a big role to make the deal happen.

As per report, East Bengal chief Debabrata Sarkar met the BCCI President few days back. What went in the meeting is still unknown. It has been learnt that Ganguly has already offered a informal proposal to the United officials.

East Bengal had one of their worst seasons in the Indian Super League last season as they hit rock-bottom in 11th position.

For the upcoming season, EB officials met Basundhara group of Bangladesh for a potential tie-up, but since then no news have been heard about the proceedings. They have already signed Spaniard Ivan Gonzalez from FC Goa.

If the deal takes place, it will be a big boost for Indian football. This is not the first time the 2003 ASEAN Cup winners are linked with the Red Devils. Back in 2020, it was rumored that East Bengal will play a friendly match with the European giants as part of their centenary celebration. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic the developments never took place.

During the IPL auction for new franchises, Man United owner Avram Glazer showed interest in buying a team but failed to do so. Now he would be keen to invest on India’s top tier league.