New Delhi: The Indian Super League 2021-22 season has been full of ups and downs as the tournament comes to the final showdown between 2-time runners-up Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC. Manolo Marquez’s Hyderabad will be featuring in their first ever Final in their 4th season. On the other hand Kerala Blasters will be playing their third ever Final, the first since 2016. Both the teams have been phenomenal this season, thanks to their plethora of star players who took the Indian Super League by storm in the past four months. Let’s look at the top 3 players to watch out for in the Final.Also Read - ISL 2021-22 Final: 100% Crowd Allowed For Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Match On March 20

Adrian Luna: He has been the star for the Yellow Army this season and the Uruguay winger has stepped up for the team whenever the team needed him and has mesmerized everyone with this eye-catching goals. Luna should be in the top priority list among the Hyderabad back-line. Also Read - ISL: Adrian Luna Sends Kerala Blasters to Final, Shield Winners Jamshedpur FC Go Down 2-1 on Aggregate

Bart Ogbeche: An experienced campaigner in the competition. Where ever he has went he has delivered and proved that age is just a number. At 37, Ogbeche is once again the top scorer of the competition with 18 goals to his name and would be looking to snatch the top scorer recognition when he take the pitch against his former side and also a second consecutive ISL title.

Own this crucial #BartOgbeche strike and many more such moments from this season! Head over to the link below to get your very own #HeroISL digital collectibles, only on Terra Virtua! https://t.co/opMTdQOpKi#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/nHY8PpsSJD — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 18, 2022

Alvaro Vazquez: The former Espanyol and Swansea City man has come to the tournament with huge experience from La Liga and has been an important asset to Ivan Vukomanovic’s side this season. He has so far scored 8 goals in the tournament.