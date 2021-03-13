ISL 2021 Final Live Football Score

Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will face-off at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, on Saturday. Both the clubs – Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan – have kept 10 clean sheets in 22 matches this season. The Islanders have been clinical in the attack, scoring 37 goals. The Mariners, on the other hand, like to have a sturdy defense and then attack upfront. Few would argue that there is a better candidate for the final than these two — both Bagan and Mumbai have been head and shoulders above the rest throughout the season.

SQUADS

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.