ISL 2021 Final Live Football Score

Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will face-off at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, on Saturday. Both the clubs – Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan – have kept 10 clean sheets in 22 matches this season. The Islanders have been clinical in the attack, scoring 37 goals. The Mariners, on the other hand, like to have a sturdy defense and then attack upfront. Few would argue that there is a better candidate for the final than these two — both Bagan and Mumbai have been head and shoulders above the rest throughout the season. Also Read - Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming ISL Final in India: Where to Watch MCFC vs ATKMB Stream Live Football Online Indian Super League on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

SQUADS

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W Stream Live Cricket Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh. Also Read - Highlights IND-W vs SA-W 1st ODI: South Africa Women Register Clinical 8-Wicket Win Over India Women

Live Updates

  • 8:02 PM IST

  • 8:01 PM IST

    OWN GOALL | No communication between the defender and the keeper and Mumbai City make the most of it as they make a comeback with an own goal. Just when it looked like the Mariners were controlling the game, they have given away the lead. MCFC 1-1 ATKMB

  • 7:58 PM IST

  • 7:53 PM IST

    ISL Final Live Football Score – GOALLLL David Williams has got one past Amrinder to put ATK Mohun Bagan in the lead. It is also the first time ATK has scored against Mumbai this season – this could give them just the confidence they needed in a summit clash. MCFC 0-1 ATKMB

  • 7:46 PM IST

    HABAS HISTRONICS | As expected, the ATK coach is animated at the outset of the match after a decision goes against his side. It is a free-kick that has gone Mumbai’s way. Habas is already entertaining his fans.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    10 Minutes | ISL Final Live Football Score – Both sides are looking to settle in and trying to keep as much of the possession as possible. Mumbai is keeping good pressure on their opposition and came nearly close to scoring. Looks like Mumbai deserved a penalty, but the referee did not think so. MCFC 0-0 ATKMB

  • 7:36 PM IST

    ISL Final Live MCFC vs ATKMB: As many as 114 games, 295 goals, 87,811 passes and 7307 tackles later, the Indian Super League 7 will culminate with a heavyweight summit showdown between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on super Saturday. The match that lends meaning to every single touch taken so far, in what has been an exciting Hero ISL season, will be played at the Fatorda Stadium.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    ‘The Final Battle’!

  • 7:03 PM IST

    ISL Final Live Football Score – The big worry for ATK would be the fact that they have not scored against Mumbai this season while conceding three. Quite a number of subplots in this one. Krishna – who is in the race for the golden boot – would be the key for ATK as he has had a great season.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    ISL Final Live Football Score – With two Spaniards – Antonio Habas and Sergio Lobera – on the touchlines – it promises to be high-class drama. While Habas has tasted ISL glory twice, his compatriot would be chasing his first.