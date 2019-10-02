“In my opinion, the ISL has made the players more confident,” he said.

“I think competing with good players has definitely given them confidence and you can see that in the way they played the last two World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar,” Bhaichung said.

But the maestro goes on to add that along with ISL, there are other factors as well that have helped in the overall growth of Indian football and that includes bringing in quality coaches.

Explaining how ISL has helped Indian footballer psychologically, Bhaichung said, “What I am trying to say is that while the ISL has definitely helped as the players are now wearing a more confident look and have much more self-belief, there are a lot of other factors too and a major one in that is the tactical acumen that has come in with the coaches.”

“These boys did well under Stephen Constantine and are now doing well under Igor Stimac. The boys are improving tactically and their style of play has also improved. All these have combined to ensure the performance that you see on the field now,” he explained.

The recent show by the Indian football team has earned the team a lot of praise from the football fraternity and Bhutia feels that it is a clear case of the players looking to learn from the foreign players who are coming in thanks to the ISL.

“So, psychologically the players are now looking more confident. Due to the ISL, the boys are now playing and training with quality players. So, that definitely helps you learn a lot more and gain in experience,” he ended.