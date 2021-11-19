Margao, Nov 19: ATKMB start their 2021-22 campaign on a winning note as the Mariners beat Ivan Vukomanovic’s Kerala Blasters by 4-2 at the PNJ Fatorda Stadium on Friday. The runners-up of the 2020-21 season did a deja vu as they defeated the Yellow Army once again on the opening day of the season.Also Read - ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters at Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 19 Friday

New signing Hugo Boumous was on target twice, along with primary striker Roy Krishna and former Hyderabad man, Liston Colaco scored a memorable goal for Antonio Habas's men to round-off a sensational victory.

ATK Mohun Bagan wasted no time in putting up a dominating display, sounding warning bells across the league at the very outset.

ATK Mohun Bagan suddenly struggled to cope with the Blasters’ retaliation. Rahul KP did well down the right flank, picking out an inch-perfect cross towards Sahal Samad just near the box, who drove in with aplomb.

That joy was short-lived as Roy Krishna won and converted the penalty just minutes after. Albino Gomes got nowhere close to the elite footballing brain of the Fiji-born forward.

The first half was sealed and delivered as Boumous capitalised on being left unmarked. He ventured out with precision, hit it across and through the keeper’s legs to deliver a two-goal cushion.

Post the break, Liston Colaco curled in a delectable fourth goal with little help from Krishna, much to the delight of coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

The game entered into an even contest thereafter with the ball but ATK Mohun Bagan kept teasing the Blasters defenders.

Jorge Diaz (69′) pulled a goal back out of nowhere for Blasters as ATK Mohun Bagan appeared a tad complacent in holding down their shape.

ATK Mohun Bagan would be happy with the performance considering Kerala Blasters entered the game with a robust pre-season. Bagan will play the famous Kolkata derby next weekend while Blasters set to face NorthEast United on Thursday.

(With Inputs From IANS)