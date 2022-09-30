New Delhi: India’s Premier Football Tournament is just days away as the Indian Super League gear up for it’s 9th season. ISL kick-offs from 7th October and the league matches will go on till February 26, 2023 before the first-tier league change it’s course towards the business round of the competitions.Also Read - DFL, FSDL Sign MoU to Bring World's Best Practices to Indian Football

On the opening day, 3-time ISL runners-up Kerala Blasters will lock horns with Kolkata Giants East Bengal in Kochi on 7th October from 7:30 PM onwards. After a two season gap, all the matches will be held in the usual home and away format spreading across 10 venues in the country.

There will be two time slots for the matches- 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM.

Star Sports Network will telecast the matches in India, whereas Disney+ Hotstar like every time will have the online streaming rights.

A format change is also introduced in this season as well. From this time, the top 6 teams will be competing in the knock-out stages of the competition.

The top two teams will earn their way through the semis, whereas the 3rd placed and 6th placed team and 4th placed and 5th placed team will cross swords against each other respectively in the Eliminators for a place in the two-legged semi-final.

The fixtures for the knockouts will be released at a later time.

New ISL Playoff Format:

Eliminator 1: 3rd placed team vs 6th placed team

Eliminator 2: 4th placed team vs 5th placed team

Semi-Final 1 1st Leg: 1st placed team vs (Winner – Eliminator 2)

Semi-Final 2 1st Leg: 2nd placed team vs (Winner – Eliminator 1)

Semi-Final 1 2nd Leg: (Winner – Eliminator 2) vs 1st placed team

Semi-Final 2 2nd Leg: (Winner – Eliminator 1) vs 2nd placed team

Final: (Winner Semi-Final 1) vs (Winner Semi-Final 2)

