New Delhi: SC East Bengal would be looking to get off the mark in the New Year with a win in the Indian Super League as bottom-dwellers Red and Gold Brigade face Bengaluru FC on Tuesday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. In East Bengal's Pre-Match Press Conference, interim-coach Renedy Singh who has taken over at the helm of affairs from departing coach Manolo Diaz told to India.com that if the players can replicate the hard work they have put up in the last 5-6 days and play like what they have done against Hyderabad FC, there's every possibility of a good result.

'We just have to keep going, play like we have played against Hyderabad, it was a good match. I'll be in-charge for the next 3-4 matches and I have got six days to work with the boys and the boys have worked hard and I am really happy with that. We just have to continue and put that fight in tomorrow's match. So if we can work tomorrow, what we have been working for the last 5-6 days, I think we should be able to get good results,' Renedy Singh answered when asked about the new changes the team will be looking forward to in the New Year.

SC East Bengal are experiencing one of their worst ever seasons and the only team so far in the ongoing season, without a win and have hit rock-bottom in the standings. Former assistant as well head coach, Spaniard Mario Rivera has been reappointed as coach of the Kolkata giants hoping for a turn around in the league.

There are a number of players who are out injured for East Bengal with also Antonio Perosevic, serving a 5-match suspension for his misconduct against the referee in NorthEast United match.

‘Yes we have, three are foreigners, Antonio is out with supsension, Franjo (Prce) and Darren (Sidoel) they are recovering from their injuries. This is something not in our control. Raju (Gaikwad) is still also recovering and even a player like Jackichand (Singh) he also had a calf-injury, he’s coming back. But the players we have is good enough to fight,’ Singh shed light on the injury concerns in the camp.