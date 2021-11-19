New Delhi: The Indian Super League is finally back as the runners-up of the previous season, ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters in the opening day fixture at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. Former I-League winning, Mohun Bagan coach and also former Kerala Blasters coach in the ISL, Kibu Vicuña reckons the match will be closely contested as both the teams will play out a stalemate in the very first game.Also Read - Novy Kapadia, Voice of Indian Football Dies at 68, Football Fraternity Pay Tribute

In an exclusive chat with India.com, Vicuña who has managed both teams in the past, predicts the first match of the 2021-22 season, will be a 1-1 draw. Also Read - ISL: We Are Settled and Ready to Go, Says Chennaiyin FC Assistant Coach Sabir Pasha

“It’s going to be a draw. 1-1 will be the score-line. This will be a good point for both the teams to start the league,” Kibu predicted. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to Step Down From ATK Mohun Bagan Role to Avoid Conflict of Interest

The LKS Lodz manager tips Bagan to be the one of the favourites in the league this season as they have the likes of former Mumbai City man, Hugo Boumos and Finnish International who played in EURO 2020, Joni Kauko to bolster their squad.

“The first match is always difficult and it is open and perhaps Mohun Bagan is the favourites to win the title as they have the same team and the same set of good players. Hugo Boumous in the squad is very important as he is the best player in the league, and also Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko, ” Vicuña said.

Speaking of Kerala Blasters, the Spanish coach said the likes of Indian players in the squad such as Abdul Sahal, Rahul KP and Harmanjot Khabra will be important for Manjappada.

“Kerala will be coming in with new ideas and a new coach and they have retained the services of Jeakson, Sahal and Rahul and with Khabra’s addition it will give more defensive stability in the team. With new foreigners in the team, I think they’re going to have a good league and will hopefully finish in the top 4,” he said.

In the previous season ATKMB took on Kerala Blasters on the opening day of the league, where Kibu Vicuña was part of the Yellow Army. It was a closely contested match, with the Mariners running away with three points, thanks to Roy Krishna’s lone strike in the second-half.

He also predicted that both of his former teams, will once again lock horns with each other in the final as well.

“I would like to see ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters in the Final. The first game of the season and the last game of the season,’ Vicuña concluded.