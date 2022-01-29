Margao: It was a classic Kolkata Derby match in the Indian Super League as ATK Mohun Bagan ran out 3-1 winners against arch-rivals SC East Bengal as Kiyan Nassiri, son of East Bengal legend Jamshed Nassiri stole the show with a memorable hat-trick at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.Also Read - Highlights | ATKMB vs SCEB Hero ISL 2021-22 Match Updates: Kiyan Nassiri's Hat-trick Gives ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 Victory Over SC East Bengal in Kolkata Derby

SC East Bengal came into the match with a 4-0 heavy defeat on the hands of table toppers Hyderabad FC, while ATK Mohun Bagan were placed in 8th position after a series of sloppy run.

The rivals can't be separated in the first-half as both the teams cancelled out each other with their defensive display. The best chance in the first 45 minutes fell to SC East Bengal as ATK Mohun Bagan defender Tiri after a mishap let Brazilian Marcelo Ribeiro through on goal, but the new signing drags it wide from a one-on-one opportunity.

Mariners started the second-half brightly with Liston Colaco hitting the upright with his right curler and soon after the close chance, Dutch midfielder Darren Sidoel tapped in the opening goal of the match off a Antonio Perosevic corner to give SC East Bengal an important lead. But the lead lasted barely ten minutes as substitute, Kiyan Nissari took advantage of a defensive lapse inside the East Bengal box to bring back parity in the game. With seconds after the goal, Liston Colaco was brought down inside the box and David Williams had a glorious chance to give the lead through a spot-kick only to sky it high into the stands.

Amrinder Singh’s instinctive reaction denied substitute, Hnamte a goal and Hira Mondal made his presence felt at the right place at the right time to clear Liston Colaco’s point blank shot off the goal-line.

With 6-minutes added on for stoppages, Kiyan Nassiri ran all over the Red & Gold Brigade defense to break their hearts and complete his remarkable hat-trick in the closing stages of the game. He becomes the youngest hat-trick scorer in the Indian Super League.

With this win, the Mariners move up to 4th position with 19 points, while the Bangal Brigade lie at the bottom with 9 points from 14 matches.