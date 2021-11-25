New Delhi: The Kolkata Derby is around the corner and the Indian Super League is all set for the 3rd edition of the SC East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan bragging rights in the Indian top tier league. From the previous season, ISL and one of Asia’s fiercest rivalry was confined to Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last derby in Kolkata was held in 2020 January, as the Mariners romped to a 2-1 victory over their arch-rivals in the I-League. Let’s look at the last ten derbies held outside West Bengal.Also Read - NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters at Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 25 Thursday

1993 Federation Cup, Quarter-Final Group (Kozhikode)

It was the first match of the 93 edition of India's then premier knock-out competition and the Kolkata giants played out a goalless stadium at Kozikhode. Mohun Bagan then went onto lift the cup beating Mahindra & Mahindra in the final.

1996 Federation Cup, January Edition (Kannur)

In the January edition, the Red & Gold Brigade played out a 1-1 draw against the Green & Maroon Brigade as East Bengal finished runners-up losing to JCT Mills in the final.

1999 National Football League (Goa)

They two giants of Indian football met at the Fatorda Stadium in the National Football League as the match ended with a 1-1 share of the spoils. Joe Paul Ancheri gave the lead to Mohun Bagan before Saroj Das brought back parity in the 87th minute for the Bangal clan.

2001 Rovers Cup, (Mumbai)

Mohun Bagan defeated their bitter rivals in the semi-final by 1-0, courtesy of an Amar Ganguly goal at the Cooperage Ground, Mumbai. Bagan went onto win their 14th Rovers Cup title in the final, beating Churchill Brothers by 2-0.

2007 Federation Cup Semi-Final (Ludhiana)

Mohun Bagan went into the game with the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia and Jose Ramirez Barreto in their attacking line-up. The Mariners took the lead through Bhutia before Surkumar Singh, Dipendu Biswas and Ashim Biswas script a memorable comeback for the Bangal Brigade. East Bengal beat Mahindra United in the final to lift their 5th Fed Cup title after a gap of 11 years.

2009 Federation Cup Semi-Final (Guwahati)

East Bengal emerged victorious in yet another Federation Cup semi-final derby as star striker, Yusif Yakubu and Mehtab Hossain led the 2003 ASEAN Cup Winners to a 2-0 victory. EB lifted their 6th crown beating Shillong Lajong through penalties in the final.

2010-11 Federation Cup Final (Cuttack)

The never ending rivalry crossed swords in the final of the Federation Cup as Reisangmei Vashum guided East Bengal to a 1-0 victory over their bitter rivals as Trevor Morgan’s men lifted their 7th Federation Cup crown.

2016-17 Federation Cup Semi-Final (Cuttack)

This is a particular stage of the competition where the Mariners have faltered in the hands of their rivals on a number of occasions. But a spirited performance from Daryll Duffey and Balwant Singh helped the record I-League winners to emerge victorious by 2-0. Bagan then lost to Bengaluru FC in the final by the same score-line.

2020-21 Indian Super League, 1st leg (Goa)

The first ever Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League went in favour of ATK Mohun Bagan as second half-goals from Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh ensured all three points for Antonio Habas’ men.

2020-21 Indian Super League, 2nd Leg (Goa)

In the return leg of the derby, favourites ATK Mohun Bagan expectedly took the lead through a Roy Krishna goal before SC East Bengal got a lifeline through a Tiri own-goal. In the second-half it was all ATKMB as David Williams and Javi Hernandez scored in the last 20 mins of the game.