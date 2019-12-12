After Ranji Trophy, Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has also been postponed due to the ongoing rest in Guwahati over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The ISL in a statement said that after consulting with authorities, for the safety of fans, players and league staff, the match that was to be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati has been postponed.

“Due to the ongoing unrest in Guwahati, match 37 between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has been postponed until further notice,” the ISL said in a statement. “The league has been in consultation with the concerned authorities over the past 48 hours to determine the best course of action. The safety of fans, players and league staff is of paramount importance, which has led to this decision. Further information regarding the match will be conveyed in due course.”

The teams involved did not train on Wednesday with the pre-match media interactions also called off.

According to PTI, NEUFC players and staff are currently stuck in hotel. “We can’t get out of the hotel at this moment. Situation is not good here at all,” an NEUFC official said on conditions of anonymity.

Guwahati is the epicentre of the CAB protests and was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday night. As per PTI, Army has been called in at four places. Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura on Wednesday after the two north-eastern states plunged into chaos.