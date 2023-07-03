Home

ISL: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Unveil Old Logo With New Flavour

It was a big win for all the Green and Maroon fans, who all fought and protested to get the ATK prefix of defunct Amar Tomar Kolkata team removed from the name of their mother club.

ISL: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Unveil Old Logo With New Flavour. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata, 3rd July: Finally the wait is over as Mohun Bagan Super Giant unveil their much anticipated new logo ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season on Monday.

Back in March, the owner of the Mariners, Sanjiv Goenka announced minutes after winning the ISL title, that ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed to Mohun Bagan Super Giant from the next season onwards.

As soon as the name change was announced, people waited eagerly for the new logo as the previous logo showed the establishment of the club in 2020 due to the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan.

The fans of the Kolkata giants now can sleep tight as the owners have restored the 1889 logo but now they have added wings on either side of the logo, which is actually the logo of the RPSG group, the parent company of Sanjiv Goenka.

Coming to the transfer window, Mohun Bagan are building a strong team as they’ve roped in 2022 FIFA World Cupper with Australia Jason Cummings, former Albanian international Armando Sadiku and Indian superstar midfielder Anirudh Thapa.

Apar from Thapa, the Mariners have also roped in India international Anwar Ali from FC Goa to bolster their defence. Antonio Lopes Habas will be returning back to Mohun Bagan as Technical Director under regular coach Juan Ferrando.

