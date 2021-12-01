Goa, Dec 1: Mumbai City maintained their unbeaten streak against ATK Mohun Bagan as the defending champions hammered the Kolkata giants by 5-1 in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.Also Read - ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC at Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 1 Thursday

Youngster Vikram Pratap Singh scored a memorable brace before Igor Angulo, Mourtada Fall and Bipin Singh piled up on ATKMB’s woes. David Williams scored the consolation goal in the second-half for the Mariners. Also Read - Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Live Streaming Hero ISL in India: When and Where to Watch OFC vs SCEB Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

Antonio Lopez Habas retained trust in the same set of players that won bragging rights in the Kolkata derby over the weekend. Mumbai City, who were subjected to a 3-1 loss to Hyderabad FC on the same day, made two alterations. Mandar Rao Dessai started at left back as Vikram assumed Raynier’s place on the right wing. Also Read - OFC vs SCEB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 30 Tuesday

Young Vikram took less than four minutes to repay the faith Des Buckingham put on him. The pacy forward was at the right position when a square pass from Bipin Singh went through a defender’s leg and Vikram shot first time into the net, nutmegging goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

The wave of attacks remained relentless. The ATKMB defence had no answers when another bit of build-up play from the left saw Bipin’s delivery tapped home by Vikram on the second time of asking as he slid in, almost colliding with Amrinder.

Bagan’s sorry state of affairs was highlighted by their zero shots on target in the first half. City was not done as Mandar’s cross was laid down by Fall inside the box and the dangerous marksman Angulo had no trouble guiding the ball into the net, putting his side three to the good before the break.

With Deepak Tangri sent off right after the resumption, City made it 4-0 with Fall heading in a freekick from Jahouh.

While it looked nowhere close to the final, two goalscorers from both sides in last season’s showpiece, Bipin Singh and David Williams made their way into the scoresheet before the hour mark.

(With Inputs From IANS)