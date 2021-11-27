Bambolim, Goa: Jamshedpur FC registered their first win of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season as the Men of Steel trounced FC Goa by 3-1 at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Friday.Also Read - FCG vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC at GMC Athletic Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 26 Friday

Nerijus Valskis was the hero of the match as he broke his 9-match goal scoring drought with a brilliant brace against the Gaurs. Substitute Jordan Murray netted the third goal before Aiden Cabrera got one back for the Goan side in the 86th minute. Also Read - ISL: NorthEast United Play Out a Goalless Draw Against Kerala Blasters

While Goa enjoyed ball possession, Jamshedpur FC had the better chances through set-pieces. Playing in a flat 4-4-2, Jamshedpur FC ensured that FC Goa could not find empty spaces to launch pressing attacks. Also Read - ISL: Last 10 Results of SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derbies Held Outside West Bengal

With five minutes to go in the first half, Len Doungel failed to punish his former side. He first shot onto Dheeraj and subsequently skied the rebound. Valskis too tried his luck but Dheeraj caught the ball after Glan Martins lost possession of the ball in midfield.

Right after the break, FC Goa threatened Jamshedpur FC with a freekick but Rehenesh kept it at bay as Alberto Noguera was denied.

At the other end, Valskis made his long-ranger count and snapped his 10-game goalless run with a delectable left-footed strike to break the deadlock. Valskis doubled his tally within ten minutes. Greg Stewart’s curling freekick was met by the Lithuanian, who rose the highest inside the box and nodded home.

Jordan Murray barely was on the pitch when he added the third for the Red Miners, with his first touch in the game.

Stewart proved to be a menace with his quality humbling the FC Goa midfield. While Ferrando kept on refreshing the legs on the pitch, there was no real attempt at finding a breakthrough as the Gaurs reeled off early season blues. While they did score a solitary goal, the match was nothing but a complete dominance by Jamshedpur over FC Goa.

FC Goa would look towards the match against NorthEast to put an end to their defeats while Jamshedpur FC face Hyderabad FC next.

(With Inputs From IANS)