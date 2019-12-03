NorthEast United FC kept their unbeaten record in Indian Super League 2019-20 going after a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Monday. The league’s leading goal-scorer, Sergio Castel scored the opener in the 28th minute and Panagiotis Triadis hit the equaliser for the Highlanders in the final minute of normal time.

The hosts enjoyed the lion’s share of the early possession and almost went in front in the 6th minute. A well-measured cross by Noe Acosta from the left picked out Farukh Choudhary in the box. But the Indian’s acrobatic effort went over the crossbar much to the home fans’ disappointment.

NorthEast had their first shot of the match in the 13th minute when Lalthathanga Khawlhring attempted a volley from distance that flew over the target. The home side, though, were still firmly on top and were rewarded with the opener in the 28th minute.

A magnificent pass from midfield by Aitor Monroy got Farukh in behind NorthEast’s defence and the Indian attacker’s cutback found its way to Castel, who smashed the ball into the back of the net to put Jamshedpur ahead.

Castel could have scored a second four minutes later after Memo Moura squared a ball from the right to pick him out. However, this time, the Spaniard’s cheeky flick went wide of the target.

Triadis produced a dangerous free-kick for NorthEast on the brink of half-time that was begging for someone to apply the finishing touch. Martin Chaves managed to get his head on the cross but couldn’t direct his header at goal as the Highlanders went into the break trailing 1-0.

Jamshedpur’s first chance of the second period came seven minutes into the half after one of their set-pieces was met by a loopy header from Narender Gahlot that almost sneaked into the net. Clear-cut chances, though, were difficult to come by for both sides with a fierce battle for supremacy in midfield being the primary theme of the second-half.

Jamshedpur seemed to be likelier of the two teams to find the net again while NorthEast’s probes at the opposition goal was largely restricted to set-pieces. Jamshedpur could have put the game to bed two minutes from fulltime when a lapse at the back led to Farukh being presented with a chance. A terrific recovery tackle, however, denied Jamshedpur a second goal.

That intervention at the back would prove to be crucial in the final minute of normal time as the Highlanders went on to score the equaliser in the 90th minute through Triadis, who burst into the box to slot home Asamoah Gyan’s flick on and earn a point for his team.