New Delhi: SC East Bengal is desperately looking for a win and will have to pull up their socks in the Indian Super League when they face a confident Odisha FC on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

In East Bengal's Pre-Match Press Conference with select journalists, Manolo Diaz, who was joined alongside with his deputy and translator Angel Puebla told to India.com that his strikers didn't have the best of outings due to the collective under-performance of the team.

"Our strikers didn't have enough opportunities because our team didn't turn up well," on asked about the lack of creativity of a proper out-and-out striker in the first two matches.

"In the first match, we had our chances but we couldn't convert it," Manolo Diaz on assessment of the performance of the strikers in the first match against Jamshedpur.

Daniel Chima is considered to be the first choice and the only overseas striker in the team. He didn’t make any impact in Red and Gold Brigade’s first match against Jamshedpur FC which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He was benched in the following match as SC East Bengal were hammered by arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan by 3-0. He did make an appearance in the the second-half but the game was all over by then.

Coach Diaz when asked about whether an Indian striker will get a chance or not against Odisha FC to fix the striker problem, revealed that experience Indian forward, Balwant Singh has been sidelined with an injury and the only Indian striker they have as an option is Semboi Haokip.

“I respect the Indian strikers, we have Semboi in the squad as Balwant is injured. Semboi will have his opportunities for sure,” Diaz said.

28, year old Haokip is another experienced campaigner as he has featured for the likes of Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC in the ISL and has also donned the Red and Gold jersey before.

Regular goalee, Arindam Bhattacharyya injured himself while playing against ATK Mohun Bagan and the coach has confirmed that Suvam Sen will start in between the sticks against Odisha FC. Sen had a brilliant outing in the previous match against ATKMB as his good presence of mind saved SC East Bengal from further humiliation.

SC East Bengal will have their work cut out as Odisha FC will be coming into the match on the back of a 3-1 victory over Bengaluru FC.