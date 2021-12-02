New Delhi: SC East Bengal are yet to get off the mark with a win in the Indian Super League as underperforming Red and Gold Brigade face unbeaten Chennaiyin FC on Friday at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

In East Bengal’s Pre-Match Press Conference with select journalists, Manolo Diaz, who was joined alongside with his deputy and translator Angel Puebla told to India.com that it is a positive sign for the whole team that they have finally made a mark when it comes to scoring goals.Also Read - JFC vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC at GMC Athletic Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 2 Thursday

“Of course, It’s a positive sign for us to score goals. That is the indication that the attacking place of the team are in good way,” when asked about the positive sign as the team is finally scoring goals. Also Read - ISL: Mumbai City Hammer ATK Mohun Bagan By 5-1, Vikram Pratap Singh Scores Brace

SC East Bengal bagged four goals in a losing cause against Odisha FC as foreigners Daniel Chima, Darren Sidoel got their names in the scoresheet, while Semboi Haokip becomes the first Indian scorer this season for the Bangal Brigade. Also Read - ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC at Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 1 Thursday

He also talked about the balance in football, when the opposition scores more goals.

” But in football, it is a matter of balance. If the opponent scores more goals than us, that means the whole team’s defensive organisation is not very strong,” Diaz told.

Manolo Diaz has stressed on working on the set-pieces, something which East Bengal have failed to cope up with.

“Attention, concentration, focus, target and set-pieces’, Manolo Diaz answered when asked about the advise he would like to give his players before taking the pitch against the Chennai side.

“It’s very important to concentrate on the set-pieces as we have already conceded in the first match from a corner,” the former Real Madrid Castilla manager said.

Regular goalee, Arindam Bhattacharyya is still nursing his injury and the date of his return is still unknown.