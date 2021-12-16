New Delhi: Bottom-dwellers, SC East Bengal are yet to get off the mark with a win in the Indian Super League as depleted Red and Gold Brigade face second-last placed NorthEast United on Friday at the Fatorda Stadium. In East Bengal’s Pre-Match Press Conference with select journalists, Manolo Diaz, who was joined alongside with his deputy and translator Angel Puebla told to India.com that they are trying everything to keep the team in better mood as a lot tricky challenges are ahead as the tournament progresses.Also Read - MCFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Predicted Playing 11s, Top Picks- Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Team News For Today's Match 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 15 Wednesday

'We are trying to improve the mood of the squad. It's a difficult season as every match is a challenge for us," Manolo Diaz answered when asked about the things done to lift the mood of the team during these difficult times.

SC East Bengal are experiencing one of their worst ever seasons and have looked clueless so far in the tournament. Despite of scoring goals, the Bangal Brigade have failed to cope up with theset-pieces and opposition's open-play counter attacks and have squandered their lead, every time the team takes an upper hand in the game.

Arindam Bhattacharya is finally training with the team and there is a chance that the former ATK Mohun Bagan goalie might feature in tomorrow’s match, the coach confirmed.

NorthEast United are just a point ahead of their Eastern India rivals and have managed to get only 4 points from 6 matches. The Highlanders will be coming into the match on the back of two back to back defeats, which includes a 5-1 humiliation on the hands of Hyderabad. Manolo Diaz’s men played out a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters in their last outing and would be raring to make a mark at the Fatorda.