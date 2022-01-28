New Delhi: SC East Bengal would be looking to make a mark in the Indian Super League as bottom-dwellers Red and Gold Brigade face arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. In East Bengal’s Pre-Match Press Conference, head coach Mario Rivera told to India.com that sometimes after a heavy defeat, the best thing is to do is to stop motivating players and there is no need to motivate separately for a big match like the Kolkata Derby.Also Read - ISL: SC East Bengal Coach Mario Rivera Looking Forward to Big Challenge as Mood-Lifter, Says Will Surely Improve Our Position in the Table Ahead of FC Goa Clash

'Sometimes, the best thing to do like the Hyderabad match is to play the other way, sometimes you need to stop motivating some players. It is better not to increase the motivation. If you're playing an easy match you need to motivate but for a derby the players don't need much motivation as sometimes you just need to stop motivating', Mario Rivera answered when asked how will he motivate after the 4-0 loss against table-toppers Hyderabad FC.

Rivera will be featuring in his first ever derby as the head coach, before that he has managed two Kolkata Derbies as assistant coach to Alejandra Menendez Garcia in 2018-19 I-League season. East Bengal won back to back Derbies in that very season.

ATK Mohun Bagan after a bright start lost their way in the tournament which even led to the sacking of Antonio Habas. Now under former FC Goa coach, Juan Ferrando, the Mariners are out of the Top 4 race in 8th spot in the standings.

Mario Rivera has confirmed that new signing, Fran Sota was COVID positive during his quarantine period and he might feature in the later minutes of the derby.