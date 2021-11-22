Vasco, Nov 21: SC East Bengal didn’t have the best of starts in the Hero Indian Super League as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.Also Read - SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7:30 PM IST November 21 Sunday

Former Lazio man, Franjo Prce opened the scoring for the Red and Gold Brigade in the 17th minute before Jamshedpur FC captain, Peter Hartley brought back parity into the game at the stroke of half-time from an Alexander Lima corner.

The opening few exchanges saw two youngsters impress particularly. Boris Singh made his mark in an attacking role for Jamshedpur while debutant Hnamte had a shot on target early for the Kolkata giants.

However, it was centre back Franjo Prce that found the opener. Bikash Jairu swung in a corner that goalkeeper Rehenesh TP managed to parry off. Antonio Perosevic brought it back into play for Hnamte to lay it in for Prce, whose back volleyed effort found its way into the net.

Jamshedpur, eager to get back, had Nerijus Valskis press upfront. The only time Valskis came close to scoring was around the half-hour mark when his shot grazed wide of the post.

Peter Hartley left it till the brisk of half-time to level scores. Alex Lima’s flag-kick had Valskis flick it off for his captain who appeared to shoulder the ball past Arindam Bhattacharja, as SC East Bengal were left to rue their defensive error.

Ishan Pandita and Komal Thatal’s introduction in the second half gave an impetus to Valskis. The Lithuanian had a shot saved by last season’s Golden Glove winner Arindam after Ishan had a near sniff at goal.

Even Diaz tried his hands at substitutions. Amir Dervisevic and Jackichand Singh replaced Daniel Chima and young Hnamte around the hour mark.

Murray was brought in for Valskis with 20 minutes to go but both teams displayed extraordinary discipline in the second half. Jamshedpur, though, looked increasingly favourites but could not pose a serious threat.

SC East Bengal next face arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby at this ground on Saturday.

(With Inputs From PTI)