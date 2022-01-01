New Delhi: SC East Bengal are having one of their worst seasons in top flight football as the Kolkata Giants are yet to win a match in 8 games in the Indian Super League and are languishing at the bottom of the table. Former Real Madrid Castilla manager, Manolo Diaz was appointed as the coach leading up to the season and now after a dismal performance, he is been replaced by another Spaniard, Mario Rivera who already had two spells with the Red and Gold Brigade, the club announced on Saturday.Also Read - Colaco Stunner Helps ATK Mohun Bagan Beat FC Goa 2-1

He acted as deputy to Alejandro Menendez Garcia back in 2018-19 season as East Bengal missed the I-League crown just by a point to Chennai City FC. He returned in 2020 January as head coach as Alejandro stepped down mid-season. He helped the Bangal Brigade finish second in the 2019-20 I-League.

We would like to announce the appointment of Mario Rivera as the head coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League season. For more, read: https://t.co/qumwRU0Pb6#WelcomeMario #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/8O2k2r81R2 — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 1, 2022



The 44-year old Rivera, who is an UEFA Pro coach had previous spells in Celtic as a scout, has been the video analyst of Atletico Madrid C team and also managed the youth team of Leganes and Brunei u-21 national team.

This will be the second time, he’ll be acting as the head coach of the team mid-season. A total of 12 matches are still left and Rivera’s job will be to take the misfiring Kolkata side to a respectable position in the league table.

His first match in charge will be against Bengaluru FC on 4th January at Bambolim.