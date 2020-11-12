Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, who is gearing up for the upcoming Indian Super League where he will be leading Bengaluru FC, has stated that staying inside a bio-bubble “isn’t easy”. Also Read - India's Postponed 2022 FIFA WC Qualifier Matches to be Played in March And June Next Year

In a video posted on his Twitter handle, Chhetri on Thursday revealed that during the last three week's of the team's quarantine, he has been keeping himself busy by doing double training sessions, reading books, watching renowned broadcaster and historian Sir David Attenborough's A Life On Our Planet.

“This is our third week inside the bio-bubble and I must confess it isn’t easy but, of course, needed. We are doing double time session and we are trying our best as a team to be as fit as possible before the tournament starts,” Chhetri said in a one minute-16 second video.

“It’s just 10 days left and I am pretty sure all of you are waiting for the ISL as I am and the whole team is,” he added.

The 2020/21 season of the ISL will start on November 20 with all matches to be played in three bio-secure venues across Goa amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Among all this, I am trying my best to find some time for myself I just finished reading a lovely book – The Body by Bill Bryson – and I highly recommend this. Also me and wife we just finished Sir David Attenborough’s ‘A Life On Our Planet’ and it’s outstanding. We spend so much time on social media and watching television, I recommend you guys to spend one and half hours watching Sir David Attenborough’s career,” said the 36-year-old.

“You watch, I won’t spill the beans, it’s an amazing series, especially the young ones. Please indulge in it and I am pretty sure you will find your time is worth. And I must confess or admit that neither Bill Bryson nor Sir David has paid me anything to do this,” he added.

Bengaluru FC won the tournament in 2018 and will be looking to lay their hands on the ISL trophy for a second time in the upcoming season.