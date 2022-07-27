Kolkata: After a long speculations regarding East Bengal FC’s new coach, Former India gaffer Stephen Constantine took to Twitter on Wednesday and confirmed that he’ll returning for a third stint in India to coach the Red and Gold Brigade.Also Read - Bengaluru FC Rope in Former ATK Mohun Bagan Star Roy Krishna

Constantine needs no introduction to Indian football. His second tenure as India coach from 2015-2019, saw the national team reach new heights as the Blue Tigers jumped from 173 in FIFA Rankings to their second ever rank in 97. He also led Sunil Chhetri and Co to a qualification to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 after 8 long years in UAE. Before that he has coached the national team from 2002-2005.

'Delighted and very excited at being made Head Coach of Emami East Bengal. Can't wait to get over there and get to work', Constantine wrote on Twitter.

Delighted and very excited at being made Head Coach of Emami East Bengal. Can’t wait to get over there and get to work. pic.twitter.com/oPxqzvnMRg — StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) July 27, 2022

The Bangal Brigade didn’t have the best of seasons in the last two terms as one of the most successful clubs in Indian football slumped to a last-place finish in the 2021-22 season.

“We are happy to inform you that signing of the agreement between #emami and #EastBengal Club will be held on Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022. We will let u further details in due course,” Red and Gold Brigade’s investor, Emami wrote in a statement regarding their agreement.

The Kolkata giants have already roped in Ivan Gonzalez from FC Goa for the upcoming season and a number of other big names are in the radar as an exciting transfer window awaits for East Bengal fans.