The Indian Super League will act as India’s premier football tournament with teams from I-League, India’s current domestic football tournament, to get promotion to the Reliance-backed league from 2020-21 season.

The decision was made in a meeting between The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and All India Football Federation (AIFF) in met in Kuala Lumpur as part of the roadmap for league football in India.

As per the roadmap, ISL winners will get an AFC Champions League (ACL) playoff spot from this season while the I-League winners will be given the AFC Cup playoff slot.

The AIFF will also only organise one knockout tournament from that particular season.

As per IANS, it was decided that two clubs from the I-League will be offered entry into the ISL by the end of the 2020-21 season, while the club that wins the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons of the I-League will get berths in the ISL in the next respective years.

Clubs in both leagues will be consolidated into one league by the 2024-25 season and a system of promotion and relegation will be implemented.

There will be no changes in the team rosters in the 2021-22 season. This is also slated to be the year when the AIFF decides upon the details of the consolidated league that will start from the 2024-25 season.

Additionally, the I-League clubs that get promoted to the ISL in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons will not get a share of the central revenue which is distributed to other franchises.