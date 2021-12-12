Fatorda: ATK Mohun Bagan settled for a 1-1 draw against unbeaten Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda on Saturday. With this result, Chennaiyin FC preserved their unbeaten start to the ISL 2021-22 season. Liston Colaco’s 18th-minute strike was cancelled out by Vladimir Koman (45th) right before half-time. Chennaiyin are yet to face defeat as they are placed third on the table with 8 points. The Mariners continue to be outside the top four with 7 points.Also Read - FCG vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips Hero ISL: Top Captaincy Picks, Predicted Playing 11s- FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Team News, Prediction For Today's Match 26 at GMC Athletic Stadium at 9:30 PM IST December 11 Saturday

After creating a few chances in the opening moments, ATK Mohun Bagan finally got the breakthrough in the 18th minute. Colaco banged home albeit after the ball kissed the bar as Roy Krishna played a brilliant through ball to open the scoring. Also Read - ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Predicted Playing 11s, Top Picks- ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Team News For Today's Match 25 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at 7:30 PM IST December 11 Saturday

Earlier in the 16th minute, Ashutosh Mehta showed excellent skills and tried to create a chance from the right flank. CFC defenders intercepted the attack before he could hand the ball over to Manvir Singh. Also Read - ISL 2021: Odisha FC Beats NorthEast United, Climbs To Second Place In Points Table

ATKMB’s Tiri got a yellow card in the 22nd minute. Tiri was booked by the referee for a harsh tackle on Edwin Vanspaul. Similarly, in the 25th minute, Reagan Singh of Chennaiyin was cautioned for a mistimed tackle on Roy.



Chennaiyin FC grew into the game with captain Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte at the center of the attacks around the half-hour mark but they could not do any damage to ATKMB.

In the 41st minute, CFC got a corner which could have been a goal but ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh was on point. However, in the 45th minute, Vladimir Koman gave Amrinder no chance and equalised. Polish striker Lukasz assisted Koman from a throw-in which caught the Bagan defence off-guard.

Post the break, Hugo Boumous and Roy showed glimpses of their link-up play but Chennaiyin remained resolute. It was Edwin from Chennaiyin who could have handed his team the lead but was unlucky in his attempt.

Bagan brought in David Williams surprisingly in the dying minutes of the game but the Australian failed to create an impact as both sides split points.

(With PTI Inputs)