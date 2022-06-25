New Delhi: ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the busiest clubs of the Indian Super League during the ongoing transfer market season and have now roped in Manchester United and French superstar Paul Pogba’s elder brother- Florentin Pogba, French Ligue 2 club Sochaux confirmed on Friday.Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan Sign Australian Defender Brendan Hamill From Melbourne City FC

The Mariners have already bought the likes of Ashique Kuruniyan, Asish Rai and Australian defender Brendon Hamill for the upcoming season.

'Florentin Pogba transferred to @atkmohunbaganfc one year from the end of his contract. The FCSM wishes the best to its now former central defender who will turn 32 in a few weeks.', Sochaux tweeted.

🚨🦁 Florentin Pogba transféré au @atkmohunbaganfc à un an de la fin de son contrat. 👋 Le FCSM souhaite le meilleur à son désormais ancien défenseur central qui fêtera ses 32 ans dans quelques semaines. — FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (@FCSM_officiel) June 24, 2022

It has been reported that Pogba has signed for a 2-year contract. ATK Mohun Bagan are yet to announce the second foreign signing of the season formally.

The 31-year old 6’4” inch centre-half has vast experience of playing in Ligue 1 for Saint-Etienne and also featured in USA’s Major League Soccer for Atlanta United. He played two-years in the French Second Division for Sochaux before coming to the Indian Super League.

Unlike his brother, Pogba have chosen to play for the country of his birth, Guinea. For the Guinean national team, Florentin has played a total of 31 international games.

As ATKMB, the Mariners have competed twice so far in the ISL, finishing runners-up in their inaugural season and reaching the semi-final stage of the competition in the following season.