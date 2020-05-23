Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Isloch Minsk vs Energetik-BGU Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match ISL vs ENG at Stadium FC Minsk: In the Belarus Premier League 2020 match, FC Isloch Minsk will look to return to winning ways after losing to Dinamo Minsk 0-1 in their last encounter. In the upcoming match of BPL, Isloch Minsk will play hosts to Energetyk-BGU at the KFP Minsk on Saturday (May 23). The Belarus Premier League match will start at 9 PM (IST). Isloch made a terrific start to the new season as they registered four wins in the first six games, but they seemed to have lost the trick for they lost twice in a space of three games, including the 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Minsk in the last round. Also Read - CS vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 8 PM IST

Energetik-BGU, on the other hand, are certainly on the upward trajectory of late. Energetik-BGU are on a three-game winning run, last beating Dinamo Brest 2-1 at home, and improved their season record to six wins from nine games. They will also be motivated by the fact that a win here will take them to second spot and within one point of top spot, currently being occupied by Bate Borisov. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League 2020 football game is not available in India. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction VFL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For WOL vs DOR Today's Match at Volkswagen Arena 7PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Isloch Minsk and Energetik-BGU will start at 9 PM IST. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For MOB vs LEV Today's Match at Stadion in Borussia-Park 7PM IST

Venue: Stadium FC Minsk

My Dream11 Team

GK: E Khatkevichh

DEF: A Shkurdyuk, A Sokoi, P Rybak, G Stephan

MID: A Nosko, J Mawatu, A Khoolodinskiy

ST: M Yasnane (VC), J Yakshiboev (C), D Bakic

ISL vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

FK Isloch Minsk: Oleg Patotski, Sergei Karpovich, Pavel Rybak, Aleksandr Makas, Momo Yansane, Aleksei Yanushkevich, Dmitri Komarovsky, Nikolai Yanush, Godfrey Bitok Stephen, Sergey Kontsevoy, Egor Khatkevich.

Energetik-BGU Minsk : Jasur Yakhshiboev, Daniil Miroshnikov, Junior Atemengue, David Tweh, Jeremy Mawatu, Artem Shkurdyuk, Dmitri Girs, Aik Musahagian, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Artur Lesko.

ISL vs ENG SQUADS

FK Isloch Minsk: Momo Yansane, Alexander Makas, Aleksandr Kholodinskiy, Dmitri Komarovsky, Nikolai Yanush, Oleg Patotski, Evgeni Krasnov, Aleksandr Bychenok, Roman Lisovskiy, Ivan Gomozov, Abdulrazak Yusuf, Sergei Karpovich, Godfrey Bitok Stephen, Sandro Zweiba, Igor Kuzmenok, Vladislav Glinskiy, Oleksandr Papush, Pavel Rybak, Aleksei Yanushkevich, Sergey Kontsevoy, Semen Lazarchik, Oluwaseun Gbolahan Adegbola, Egor Khatkevich, Vladislav Vasilyuchek, Vladislav Kraynov.

Energetik-BGU Minsk: Artur Lesko, Denis Sadovskiy, Artem Makavchik, Evgeni Yudchits, Artem Shkurdyuk, Pavel Shorats, Artem Sokol, Aleksey Nosko, Aleksandr Svirepa, Daniil Miroshnikov, Evgeni Vojna, Jasur Yakhshiboev, Jeremy Mawatu, Dmitri Girs, David Tweh, Victor Dias, Shakhboz Umarov, Vasili Sovpel, Dusan Bakic, Junior Atemengue, Aik Musahagian, Mukhammadzhon Loikov.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ENG Dream11 Team/ ISL Dream11 Team/ Energetik-BGU Dream11 Team/ Isloch Minsk Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.