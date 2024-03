Home

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 24: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 7:30 PM IST

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 24: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 7:30 PM IST: Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are set to take on Shan Masood’s Karachi Kings in match 24 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on March 7. Both teams are still in race for the playoffs and a win here will push them closer to the next round.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, James Vince

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Blessing Muzarbani

ISL vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood (c), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Blessing Muzarabani

Squads

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Jordan Cox, Azam Khan(w), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Martin Guptill, Shahab Khan

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Leus du Plooy, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Fawad Ali

