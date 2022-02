ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

ISL vs KAR Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM IST Feb 14:

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between ISL vs KAR. Also, Check Islamabad United Dream 11 Team Player List, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings T20 Match, Pakistan Super League T20, February 14.

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team

Joe Clarke, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Wasim

ISL vs KAR Predicted Playing 11

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro / Liam Dawson, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Ian Cockbain, Aamer Yamin, Sahibzada Farhan, Chris Jordan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif