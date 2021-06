Dream11 Team Prediction

The Islamabad franchise will lock horns with the Kings in Match No 22 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season on Monday.

Their oppositions are placed fourth in the table, while the United are the current table-toppers. Islamabad has played seven games and won five, whereas the Kings have played one game less and won three games.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021

TOSS: The PSL 2021 match toss between Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings will take place at 6 PM IST – June 14, Monday.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

ISL vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohd Musa, Faheem Ashraf/Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed and Mohd Wasim Jr

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohd Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood and Qasim Akram

Squads

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

