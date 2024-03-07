Home

ISL vs KAR Live Streaming, PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Online & On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 24 between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings online and on TV.

ISL vs KAR Live Streaming, PSL 2024: Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United are going to compete against Shan Masood-led Karachi Kings in match 24 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on March 7. The match is crucial for both teams as they are still alive in the playoffs race and need this win to get closer to the next round qualification.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings?

Fans can stream the Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

Squads

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Jordan Cox, Azam Khan(w), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Martin Guptill, Shahab Khan

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Leus du Plooy, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Fawad Ali

