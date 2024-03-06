Home

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 23: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, 7:30 PM IST

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 23: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, 7:30 PM IST: Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are set to take on Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars in match 23 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on March 6. This is the second clash of the doubleheader Wednesday. The defending champions Qalandars are already out of the tournament with 6 straight losses. On the other hand, United are at the third spot and need this win in order to stay in the competition.

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Azam Khan, Sahibzada Farhan

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan

ISL vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Salman Fayyaz, Zaman Khan

Squads

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Jordan Cox, Azam Khan(w), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Martin Guptill, Shahab Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Zaman Khan, Shai Hope, Ahsan Bhatti, Mohammad Imran, Abdullah Shafique, David Wiese, Syed Faridoun, Mirza Tahir Baig, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Lawrence, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas

