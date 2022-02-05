ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

ISL vs LAH Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 9: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium at 3:00 PM IST Feb 05:Also Read - ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Probable XIs For Today’s Match 20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 6:30 PM IST June 13

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between ISL vs LAH. Also, Check Islamabad United Dream 11 Team Player List, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Also Read - LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021 Match 15: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 9:30 PM IST June 9

Match: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Match, Pakistan Super League T20, February 05. Also Read - LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Super League T20 Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 at National Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 4 Thursday

Match Toss: 2:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team

Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro (vc), Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman (c), Abdullah Shafique, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Zaman Khan

ISL vs LAH Predicted Playing 11

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubashir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan