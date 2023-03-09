Home

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints Match 26: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 9, Thursday

Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints Match 26: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 9, Thursday.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time: March 9, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Fakhar Zaman (vc), Abdullah Shafique

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan(c), Shaheen Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

ISL vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig/Shawaiz Irfan, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali/Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

