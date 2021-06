Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

ISL vs LAH My Dream11 Team

Ben Dunk, Usman Khawaja, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez (c), James Faulkner, Faheem Ashraf, Rashid Khan (v/c), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim

Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohd Musa, Hasan Ali, Akif Javed and Mohammad Wasim Jr

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Muhammad Faizan, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi and Ahmed Daniyal

Squads

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

