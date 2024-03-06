Home

ISL vs LAH Live Streaming, PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Online & On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 23 between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars online and on TV.

ISL vs LAH Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ISL vs LAH Live Streaming, PSL 2024: Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United are going to compete against Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in match 23 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on March 6 (7:30 PM). Qalandars are already out of the tournament and now the defending champions can spoil the part for other teams. On the other hand, it is a crucial game for United to stay in the race of playoffs.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars?

Fans can stream the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

Squads

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Jordan Cox, Azam Khan(w), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Martin Guptill, Shahab Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kamran Ghulam, Sikandar Raza, Shaheen Afridi(c), George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz, Zaman Khan, Shai Hope, Ahsan Bhatti, Mohammad Imran, Abdullah Shafique, David Wiese, Syed Faridoun, Mirza Tahir Baig, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Lawrence, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas

