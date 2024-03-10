Home

Sports

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 27: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi, 2.30 PM IST

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 27: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi, 2.30 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, ISL vs MUL, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Islamabad United Dream11, Multan Sultans Dream11, ISL vs MUL, ISL vs MUL Dream11, ISL vs MUL Dream11 team, ISL vs MUL Dream11, ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Fantasy team.

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, PSL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Updates For Match 27 of PSL 2024

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 27: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, 2.30 PM IST:

Multan Sultans, who are at the top of the points table, would start favourites when they take on Islamabad United on Sunday in Rawalpindi. The last time the two sides met, the Sultans emerged victorious by five wickets.

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, ISL vs MUL, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Islamabad United Dream11, Multan Sultans Dream11, ISL vs MUL, ISL vs MUL Dream11, ISL vs MUL Dream11 team, ISL vs MUL Dream11, ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Fantasy team.

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Azam Khan

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Tayyab Tahir

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Usama Mir, Naseem Shah

ISL vs MUL Probable XIs

Islamabad United: C Munro, AD Hales, Agha Salman, SH Khan (C), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, IM Wasim, Matthew Forde, Hunain Shah, TS Mills

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C), RR Hendricks, DJ Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, CJ Jordan, DJ Willey, Usama Mir, A Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali

ISL vs MUL Squads:

Multan Sultans Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Dawid Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Faisal Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Shahzad, Yasir Khan, Abbas Afridi, Johnson Charles, Ali Majid, Richard Ngarava

Islamabad United Squad: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Matthew Forde, Hunain Shah, Tymal Mills, Jordan Cox, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees, Martin Guptill, Obed McCoy, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.