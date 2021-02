Dream11 Team Predictions

ISL vs MUL Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan Super League T20 Match 3: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Karachi at 7:30 PM IST February 21 Sunday:

Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Pakistan Super League T20, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Tips and Prediction. Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League T20, ISL vs MUL Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Today match Prediction, Today match Tips, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Today's Cricket match Playing xi, Today match Playing xi, ISL playing xi, MUL playing xi, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today's match

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Match Details

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans will take place at 7:00 PM IST – February 21.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Mohd Rizwan, Alex Hales, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Faheem Ashraf, Mohd Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shahid Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imran Tahir and Sohail Tanvir

Captain: Alex Hales, Vice-captain: Mohd Rizwan

Likely 11

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Hussain Talat, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali/Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Ali Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Zafar Gohar

Multan Sultans

James Vince, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani and Usman Qadir

SQUADS

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Multan Sultans

Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

