ISL vs MUL FREE Live Streaming, PSL 2024: When And Where to Watch Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Online & on TV in India

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United LIVE Streaming. Image Credits: PSL Twitter

ISL vs MUL FREE Live Streaming, PSL 2024: When And Where to Watch Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Online & on TV in India: Without a doubt, table-toppers Multan Sultans would start overwhelming favourites in the second game of the season with Islamabad United in Rawalpindi.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans?

Fans can stream the Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

ISL vs MUL Probable XIs

Islamabad United: C Munro, AD Hales, Agha Salman, SH Khan (C), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, IM Wasim, Matthew Forde, Hunain Shah, TS Mills

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C), RR Hendricks, DJ Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, CJ Jordan, DJ Willey, Usama Mir, A Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali

ISL vs MUL Squads:

Multan Sultans Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Dawid Malan, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan, Faisal Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Shahzad, Yasir Khan, Abbas Afridi, Johnson Charles, Ali Majid, Richard Ngarava

Islamabad United Squad: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Matthew Forde, Hunain Shah, Tymal Mills, Jordan Cox, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees, Martin Guptill, Obed McCoy, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan

