ISL vs PES: Ball Boy Steals Limelight After Picking Up A Sensational Catch In PSL 2024 | WATCH Video

Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in Rawalpindi. Islamabad put up 196-4, thanks mainly to captain Shadab Khan’s 80 off 51 balls.

New Delhi: In the recently concluded Pakistan Super League match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, a ball boy who was there at the deep backward square region stole the limelight after he took a sensational catch. After his catch Colin Munro, unable to control his emotions and hugged the ball boy.

This all happened during the 19th over when when Peshawar Zalmi were chasing and Arif Yaqoob slammed Rumman Raees for a six. The video of ball boy and Colin Munro has gone viral on social sphere, here is the clip:

Colin Munro and the ball boy We all need this in our life pic.twitter.com/81l1OCjEex — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) March 4, 2024

However, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in Rawalpindi. Islamabad put up 196-4, thanks mainly to captain Shadab Khan’s 80 off 51 balls.

Brothers Naseem Shah, 1-26, and Hunain Shah, 2-25, sliced through the Peshawar top order in the power play and reduced it to 18-5.

Jamal drove the comeback by smashing 87 off 49 balls to lead them to 152-6 in the 18th over when he was clean-bowled by leg-spinner Shadab, who finished with 3-41.

Islamabad moved to third on the six-team table, ahead of Peshawar in net run rate.

Peshawar’s chase was in early trouble when skipper Babar Azam was needlessly run out off the first ball he faced. Babar failed to beat Alex Hales’ direct throw at the non-striker’s end.

Saim Ayub was caught in the slips in an eventful first over, and it became 3-3 when Imad Wasim made a well-judged, sharp two-handed catch at short fine leg to dismiss Mohammad Haris. Hunain’s double-wicket maiden extended Peshawar’s collapse.

Jamal counterattacked in the middle overs, sharing a 107-run stand with Paul Walter, who contributed 33. Jamal smashed six sixes and eight fours before he misread Shadab’s googly in the same over. He launched a 102-meter six.

Earlier, after being put into bat in chilly weather, Hales’ middle stump was knocked back by Ayub’s first delivery, a carrom ball. But Shadab shared two valuable half-century stands with Salman Ali Agha (37) and Jordan Cox (26). Azam Khan’s unbeaten 29 off 14 provided a late flourish.

With Agencies Inputs

