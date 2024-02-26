Home

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 13: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, 7:30 PM IST: Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are set to take on Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi in match 13 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on February 25. Both teams are currently in the bottom half of the points table and winning this match will be crucial for their journey ahead in this tournament.

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jordan Cox, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Phil Walter, Shadab Khan, Rovman Powell, Agha Salman

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Naseem Shah

ISL vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Agha Salman, Hunain Shah, Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Asif Ali, Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Arif Yaqoob, Rovman Powell, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Salman Irshad.

Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Shahab Khan, Ubaid Shah, Martin Guptill

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Paul Walter, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Arshad Iqbal, Waqar Salamkheil, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Zeeshan, Aamer Jamal, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Umair Afridi

