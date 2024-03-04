Home

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 20: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, 7.30 PM IST

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 20: All You Need To Know

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 20: Islamabad United will lock horns against Peshawar Zalmi for match 20 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024 which is scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. In the last encounter, Peshawar edged Islamabad United by eight runs. It was Babar Azam's 111* runs knock in 63 balls which helped Zalmi to win the game.

ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan

Batters: Alex Hales, Babar Azam(vc), Colin Munro, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Rovman Powell(c)

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Naseem Shah, Arif Yaqoob.

ISL vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: C Munro, AD Hales, Agha Salman, IM Wasim, SH Khan (C), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees, Hunain Shah

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), PI Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, L Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, A Yaqoob, Salman Irshad.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Umair Afridi, Shamar Joseph, Aimal Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad, Dan Mousley, Waqar Salamkheil, Arshad Iqbal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill

