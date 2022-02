Published: February 17, 2022 4:14 PM IST

ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2022, Match 24 (Credits: Twitter/Peshawar Zalmi)

ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction ISL vs PES Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 24: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium at 8:00 PM IST February 17: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between ISL vs PES. Also, Check Islamabad United Dream 11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Match, Pakistan Super League 17 February. Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST. Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST. Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shoaib Malik (c), Asif Ali (vc), Hazratullah Zazai, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Liam Livingstone, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Irshad, Waqas Maqsood ISL vs PES Predicted Playing 11 Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Muhammad Akhlaq, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mubashir Khan, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad ISL vs PES Squads Islamabad United Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan(c), Liam Dawson, Azam Khan(w), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Musa, Zahir Khan, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Huraira, Athar Mahmood, Mubasir Khan Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris(w), Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz(c), Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad, Kamran Akmal, Sohail Khan, Amad Butt, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sameen Gul, Patrick Brown, Arshad Iqbal, Haider Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Sirajuddin, Yasir Khan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.