Dream11 Team Prediction

ISL vs PES Pakistan Super League: Captain, Fantasy Tips – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 26 From Abu Dhabi at 6:30 PM IST June 17 Thursday: Also Read - Match Highlights Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Updates PSL 2021: All-Round Multan Register Massive 110-Run Win Over Quetta

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match Prediction, dream11 team, myteam11, dream11 tips, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League T20, Dream11 Prediction, Online Cricket Tips And Prediction – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL T20, Fantasy Cricket Tips And Prediction – PSL 2021, Fantasy Cricket Tips And Prediction – ISL vs PES PSL T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – PSL T20 Also Read - MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League: Captain, Fantasy Tips - Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 25 From Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 9:30 PM IST June 16 Wedneday

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 6 PM IST – June 17. Also Read - Sarfaraz Ahmed And Shaheen Afridi Engage in Heated Exchange During PSL 2021 Match Between Quetta Gladiators And Lahore Qalandars | WATCH VIDEO

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

ISL vs PES My Dream11 Team

Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khawaja, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Hasan Ali and Mohd Wasim Jr

Captain: Usman Khawaja. Vice-captain: Haider Ali

Probable Playing 11s

Islamabad United

Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Akif Javed, Ali Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan and Sameen Gul

Squads

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ISL Dream11 Team/ PES Dream11 Team/ Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Pakistan Super League T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.